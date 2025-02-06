PIA delegation in UK to discuss resuming flights

LONDON: A high-level delegation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached the United Kingdom (UK) to review flight operation arrangements, ARY News reported.

The team, led by Chief Operating Officer Khyber Mashriq, will assess the preparations for direct flights to the UK, scheduled to commence in March.

During their visit, the PIA officials will inspect flight operation arrangements in London, Manchester, and Birmingham. The airline has already finalised its plan for flight operations in the UK and has also issued a tender for catering services.

The visit is part of PIA’s efforts to restart direct flights to the UK, which were suspended in 2020.

According to sources PIA will utilise its Boeing 777 aircraft for flight operations in the UK. Furthermore, strategies are being developed for flights to various European sectors.

Read more: Pakistan hopes for UK flights revival as team begins CAA audit

On January 10, after a four-and-a-half-year break, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight safely landed at CDG Airport Paris to restart operations in European nations.

The passengers, officials of PIA and Aviation and crew members were warmly received at the airport by Charge d’Affairs Ms. Huzefa Khanum along with Pakistani diaspora.

Charge d’ Affairs while welcoming all said that this is the best gift for overseas Pakistanis by the government. The resumption of flights will further strengthen relations between Pakistan, France and European Union through promotion of trade, tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges.