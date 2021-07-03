PIA directed to operate special flights to Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered concerned authorities to take immediate steps for bringing back stranded Pakistanis in Gulf countries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following the premier’s directives, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that PIA flights are being upgraded from Airbus to Boeing 777.

He said that more than 6,000 additional passengers will get the facility to travel through the national carrier from Dubai, Sharjah, Doha and Bahrain. Sarwar added that the upgradation of flights will enable more than 2,000 travellers to travel to Pakistan before Eid festival.

The decision was taken in a session held under the chair of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and attended by PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik and senior officials.

A briefing was given to the participants regarding the schedule of special flights, passengers’ capacity and other arrangements to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Gulf countries.

Tahir Ashrafi said in a statement that the number of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights was increased for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Doha. He added that PIA flight will transport 3394 passengers from the UAE, 2016 from Doha and 722 passengers.

He said that the government has given priority to the Pakistanis stuck in foreign countries besides resolving the problems being faced by the nationals in Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign airlines had booked extra flights preempting ease in COVID restrictions before the NCOC meeting on June 29 and had to cancel the flights after the decision-making body on COVID restrictions decided against any ease.

This led to the airlines canceling their booked tickets, which Pakistanis bought at higher rates. Thousands of Pakistanis had faced cancellation of their booked tickets, causing mental agony for them.