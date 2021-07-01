Two international airlines cancel US-Pakistan flights after CAA advisory

KARACHI: After Pakistan’s decision to limit international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, two International Airlines have cancelled their scheduled flights for Pakistan from the US, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, Turkish and Qatar International Airlines have cancelled their scheduled flights from the United States to Pakistan. The flights were scheduled to land in Pakistan in the first week of July.

Following the cancellation of the flights, Pakistanis in the US who were willing to return to the homeland, are facing difficulties, said sources.

It has been learnt that the airlines were expecting relaxation from Pakistan about the number of onboard passengers, but after the latest CAA travel advisory, both the airlines suddenly cancelled their scheduled flights.

Reacting to the situation, the spokespersons of the CAA, said that both the airlines did overbooking on the Pakistan-bound flights.

It is to be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday had issued a travel advisory for international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that only 20 flights would be operated in Pakistan till July 15.

The aviation authority stated in its latest order that 80 per cent of inbound international flights would be banned except the operations up to 20 per cent in accordance with the Summer 2021 schedule.

It added that the international inbound flights were enhanced to 40 per cent only for direct flights from the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China with effect from July 1.