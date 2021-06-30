Pakistan issues travel advisory for int’l inbound flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a travel advisory for international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that only 20 flights will be operated in Pakistan till July 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The aviation authority stated in its latest order that 80 per cent of inbound international flights will be banned except the operations up to 20 per cent in accordance with the Summer 2021 schedule.

It added that the international inbound flights were enhanced to 40 per cent only for direct flights from the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China with effect from July 1.

The CAA also noticed that some foreign air carriers operating to and from Pakistan are over-booking passengers for inbound flights to Pakistan from different international destinations on the presumption of an expected authorisation of the enhanced quota in the next NOTAM.

Later, the airlines started cancellation of the overbookings on the pretext that CAA has revoked flight authorisations thereby pinning the blame on Pakistan’s aviation authority.

It has been clarified that CAA has not revoked any flight authorisation to foreign air carriers, however, the restrictions are currently enforced that had been applicable since May 5, 2021, without relaxing any COVID-related restrictions nor indicating to ease the flight restrictions at a certain point in time.

It read that the excuse for the cancellation of overbookings by blaming CAA is untenable as no intervention was made by the aviation authority for over-booking of passengers for international inbound flights.

It added that CAA has taken strict notice of the wrongdoing by foreign airlines leading to public discomfort and inconvenience for the travellers and reserves the right to take punitive action.

In another development today, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to operate special flights to Doha from Islamabad in July.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that two special flights will be operated from Islamabad to Doha on July 5 and July 12, whereas, two flights will depart for Islamabad from Doha on July 6 and July 13.