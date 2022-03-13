PIA gets nod for directs flights to Australia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been allowed to operate direct flights to Australia, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The approval was given by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority on the request of the PIA.

Following the approval, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights to Australia, which would reduce travelling time by approximately one-third to and from down under.

Since there are no direct flights between Pakistan and Australia, it currently takes 34 to 35 hours to travel with stopovers, which increases travelling time for passengers.

Initially, PIA plans to operate a single weekly flight – to and from Lahore to Sydney. PK-9808 will depart for Sydney from Lahore International airport on April 22, while same will return to Lahore from Sydney on April 24.

The national flag carrier will use Boeing -777 for the Australian flights. According to the spokesperson of the PIA, the airlines will operate flights to and from Karachi in the second phase.

The flight operation will help Pakistanis living in Australia to celebrate Eid with their loved ones in Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

Recently, an international aviation firm, IATA Consultancy presented a business plan for PIA, which if implemented would see the loss-making state-owned enterprise making its operations break even by 2025 and record 3.4 percent profits the next year.

