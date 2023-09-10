PIA fails to clear salary dues

KARACHI: The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has failed to clear the salary dues of its employees due to the severe financial crisis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the PIA employees are still deprived of their August salaries. The national airline is facing several financial crisis due to freezing of bank accounts by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The PIA spokesperson said the caretaker federal government promised to disburse funds to the airline. The salaries of PIA employees would be disbursed in a week, the spokesperson added.

Related: PIA financial crisis: International authorities reject collaboration

In August, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) froze the accounts of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of more than Rs 8 billion in taxes.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of due taxes worth more than Rs 8 billion. 26 bank accounts of the national carrier have been frozen.

The FBR said the PIA promised to pay Rs2 billion in dues under Federal Excise Duty in August, but it failed to keep its promise.

The PIA spokesperson clarified that the bank account closure will not affect Pakistan International Airlines’ flight operations.