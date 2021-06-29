PIA announces Faisalabad-Skardu flights

KARACHI: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to boost tourism, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate flights to Skardu from Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the national airline’s flights on this route will begin from July 7.

It also announced a 50 per cent discount on the shipping of cherry from the scenic region to these cities as the national flag carrier will charge Rs150 per kilogramme of the fruit instead of Rs300.

A few days ago, the national flag carrier announced to operate flights to Skardu from Sialkot. PIA has already been operating flights to Skardu from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

On Saturday, PIA launched its Air Safari flights to boost tourism in the country. The airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

Minister for Power Hammad Azhar was also among the tourists abroad the inaugural Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s breathtaking snow-capped peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak before landing in Skardu.