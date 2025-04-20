PIA’s first direct flight departs for Baku

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched its inaugural direct flight from Lahore to Baku, marking a significant step in strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

As per details, PIA Flight PK-159 departed from Lahore after a graceful ceremony held at the international departure lounge.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Defence, the Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), PIA management, and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan.

A ceremonial cake-cutting marked the occasion, celebrating the new route’s commencement.

A total of 174 passengers boarded the first flight to Baku. According to PIA officials, two weekly flights will initially operate from Lahore to Baku as part of the airline’s expansion into Central Asia.

Also read: Azerbaijan visit visa fee in Pakistan from October 2024 [Baku visa]

The capital, Baku, is the most popular city, known for its vibrant atmosphere and blend of modern and historic sights.

Tourists can explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), admire the iconic Flame Towers, and enjoy a stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard.

Pakistani citizens can visit Azerbaijan after obtaining a tourist visa by paying a specified fee.

The Azerbaijani government has also introduced an online service to issue e-visit visas to citizens of several countries, including Pakistan.