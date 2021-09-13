PIA’s first flight lands at Kabul airport after new government took charge

ISLAMABAD: After the new government in Afghanistan, the first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has landed at the Kabul International airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport at 9.45 am local time. Special arrangements were put in place by the Afghan Civil Aviation officials and local PIA staff.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik said that the flight has been sent to Kabul as a goodwill gesture between the two neighboring countries and to boost the operation on humanitarian grounds.

Malik expressed hope for the complete revival of the flight operations between Pakistan to Afghanistan sooner.

Earlier this week, a World Bank delegation had visited Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) head office and thanked the airlines for its role in the evacuation of their staffers and others from Afghanistan.

A World Bank team headed by its director strategy met PIA CEO Arshad Malik and others at the head office and presented the officials of the national flag carrier with shields in recognition of their services during evacuations from Kabul in the wake of a Taliban takeover.

The European Union (EU) had also sought help from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the evacuation of stranded EU delegation employees in Kabul.