PIA flight attendant tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has tested positive for Covid-19, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the crew member was on board a special passenger flight from Islamabad to Shihan city of China. The flight attendant underwent the Covid-19 test at the airport upon landing in a Chinese city which came out positive.

The flight has to leave for Beijing from Shihan city but the airport authorities decline permission. The PIA flight PK-855 returned back to Islamabad from the Chinese city Shihan.

The national flag carrier also cancelled its Beijing-Islamabad flight.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have hiked the fares by over 100 percent ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to sources, prior to the hike, the airlines were charging Rs7,000 fare from passengers traveling between Karachi to Islamabad or Lahore.

However, they said that the fares have now been hiked by 114 percent for domestic flights.