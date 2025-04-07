PIA crew member attacked by passenger for enforcing no-smoking policy

ISLAMABAD: A passenger aboard Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 749, travelling from Islamabad to Paris, attempted to smoke on the plane, in violation of regulations, ARY News reported.

Despite repeated requests from the female flight attendant to stop smoking, the passenger refused and became aggressive.

When both the crew and captain insisted, the passenger grabbed the flight attendant’s arm and twisted it while also striking her on the back, injuring her in the process.

The passenger also attempted to attack the flight steward and the captain, but they managed to disarm him and seize the cigarette.

In line with protocol, the captain alerted French authorities during the flight, and upon landing in Paris, the passenger was arrested by the police.

The statements of the flight attendants were recorded, and a medical examination was conducted. A police report has been filed.

A spokesperson for PIA stated that French laws are stringent in such matters, and it is expected that no leniency will be shown towards the passenger.

The passenger has been blacklisted by PIA and will no longer be allowed to travel on the national carrier.

PIA’s crew displayed professionalism in carrying out their duties, and now the law will take its course, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, in an important update, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) issued a clarification regarding the ban on flying to UK.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, the UK Department for Transport has not made any decision on reviving UK flights from Pakistan. The spokesperson added that the UK Department has neither issued a statement nor sent any formal communication.

The spokesperson further emphasized that all relevant Pakistani aviation authorities are in continuous contact with the UK Department, working in a coordinated manner, and urged the need to refrain from spreading rumors.

PIA authorities expressed strong hopes of resuming UK flights, citing their achievement of all targets set by the DFT audit.

However, there are conflicting reports. Some media outlets claim that PIA will remain banned from flying to and from the UK, as the UK Department for Transport confirmed PIA’s inclusion on the air safety list.

This list bans all air carriers certified by Pakistani authorities from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the UK.

The UK government website reads, “All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Pakistan are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the United Kingdom. Carriers include but are not limited to the following: Airblue Limited, AirSial, Pakistan International Airlines, SereneAir Private Ltd., Vision Air International (Private) Ltd.