KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route to Medina from Islamabad made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after developing a technical fault, the airline spokesperson said.

Flight PK-713 was travelling from Islamabad to Medina when the technical issue was detected while the aircraft was in UAE airspace. The captain decided to divert the flight back to Karachi as a precaution, according to the PIA spokesperson.

The Boeing 777 had more than 300 passengers on board, excluding the crew.

The aircraft had been in the air for more than three hours before the technical fault developed. The captain subsequently turned the aircraft around and returned to Karachi.

The aircraft landed safely at Jinnah International Airport, after which the passengers were shifted to the transit lounge.

Abu Dhabi-bound flight survives mishap after mid-air engine malfunction

Earlier, on July 31, a foreign airline flight bound for Abu Dhabi made a safe return to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after developing an engine-related technical fault shortly after takeoff, airport sources said.

The flight had departed Karachi for Abu Dhabi with 128 passengers on board. However, shortly after takeoff, the Airbus A320 developed a technical problem involving one of its engines.

After detecting the fault, the captain immediately contacted air traffic control (ATC), informed authorities and requested permission for a precautionary landing.

Following clearance from ATC, the captain turned the aircraft around and safely landed at Jinnah International Airport without incident.