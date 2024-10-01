PIA flight makes ’emergency landing’ at Karachi airport

A Dubai-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi International Airport due to a technical fault, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

According to sources in aviation, the PIA flight PK-283 made an emergency landing after an indication of fire in the cargo compound.

The PIA flight with 170 passengers on board was safely landed at the Karachi airport by the pilot.

Earlier, on August 27, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 cargo plane en route from Addis Ababa city to Ahmedabad, India, made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The plane landed in Karachi after it failing to land at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to aviation sources, the plane attempted to land in Ahmedabad but was unable to do so due to unknown reasons.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructed the pilot to perform a go-around at 1,500 feet. Unable to land, the pilot diverted the flight, ET 3644, to Karachi.