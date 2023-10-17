PIA flight operations affected amid fuel supply delay

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is facing considerable delays in both international and domestic flight operations as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is unable to ensure timely delivery of fuel to the national flag carrier, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to PIA sources, PIA’s flight 501 which was scheduled to departure at 7 am, is still grounded, while flight 849 which was scheduled to take off at 7 am from Lahore to Jeddah faced a delay and rescheduled for 12 pm departure, meanwhile, the flight to Turbat got delayed by six hours and rescheduled at 1 pm for departure.

Furthermore, the flight originating from Islamabad to Dubai faced several hours of delay due to fuel supply complications.

Sources further added that the domestic operations including flight 302 from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad to Gilgit, and Karachi to Islamabad also faced a delay by several hours and were eventually rescheduled.

The flight operations also affected other airports nationwide, including Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, and Sialkot, where the passengers of the national flag carrier encountered several hours of delays.