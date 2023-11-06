PIA flight operations fully normalised

KARACHI: After weeks of fuel issues, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson on Monday said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is fully restored after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said in a statement that not a single flight of PIA from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, or any other airport is canceled today. All flights are on time and as per schedule, the statement added.

The financial crunch and the fuel crisis forced PIA to cancel over 800 flights in the last three weeks. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered a ‘loss’ of Rs10 billion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan International Airlines suspended total of 24 flights including 16 international and 8 domestic scheduled.

The PIA spokesperson stated that 24 flights were suspended amid no fuel supply.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) set a condition of Rs100 million in daily payment for Pakistan International Airlines to resume fuel supply.

The Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson said the fuel would be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs100 million daily.

However, airlines will inform the PSO to provide fuel to their aircraft. The aircraft would get the fuel after approval from the national airline.