PIA flight operations returning to normal after fuel supply

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Friday said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the PIA is operating 48 flights today (Friday) including 32 international and 16 domestic.

The PIA spokesperson said that PIA has paid Rs500 million so far to the PSO for the provision of fuel, adding that the national flag carrier is making payments to PSO daily.

PIA is currently acquiring fuel for profitable routes including Saudi Arabia, Canada, China, Kaula Lumpur and others.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan International Airlines suspended total of 24 flights including 16 international and 8 domestic scheduled.

The PIA spokesperson stated that 24 flights were suspended amid no fuel supply.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) set a condition of Rs100 million in daily payment for the Pakistan International Airlines to resume fuel supply.

The Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson said that the fuel would be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs100 million daily.

However, airlines will inform the PSO to provide fuel to their aircraft. The aircraft would get the fuel after approval from the national airline.