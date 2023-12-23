14.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PIA flight PK-731 remains grounded after 10 hour delay

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
|

TOP NEWS

Kashan Bhatti
Kashan Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight bound to take 400 Umrah passengers to Jeddah on Friday midnight is still grounded at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The departure of PIA flight 731 from Islamabad International Airport, initially scheduled for midnight on Friday, experienced a 10-hour delay, leaving all 400 passengers in anticipation of the flight’s departure.

The passengers of flight 731 – Umrah pilgrims – at Islamabad airport claimed that PIA authorities are not giving any information regarding flight departure.

Earlier this month, the privatization of PIA was challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC) after which the court issued notices to the parties.

Details reveal that the privatization of PIA has been contested in court, with the Ministry of Law, Aviation, Finance, and Executive Director Ernst Wing included as parties in the plea.

In the plea, the complainant Sameera Mohammadi stated that the caretaker government does not have the authority to make ‘important decisions’ or start a new project but can supervise the ongoing projects started by the elected government.

The applicant stated that the caretaker government has violated Article 18-C of the constitution by privatizing a public-private company as the interim government has no authority to make such decisions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.