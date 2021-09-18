PIA to operate 32 flights for UK after removal from travel red list

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be operating 32 flights for the United Kingdom (UK) from September 22 after the country has been removed from travel red list, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PIA has prepared a schedule of 32 flights to be operated during September 22 and October 30 from Lahore and Islamabad airports.

According to the schedule, seven flights will be operated from 22 to 29 October while 25 flights will be operated during October.

The United Kingdom (UK) removed Pakistan from its travel red list after the British authorities updated its travel advisory.

🇬🇧 will continue to work closely with 🇵🇰 to ensure data sharing & safeguard public health in both countries. No one is safe until everyone is safe. — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) September 17, 2021



According to details, Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Maldives and Oman are among eight countries that came off the UK red list in the recent review. Pakistan and other countries are included in the rest of the world list.

READ: BRITISH MPS CRITICISE UK GOVT FOR KEEPING PAKISTAN ON ‘RED LIST’

UK’s Secretary of State for Transport also confirmed the move from his Twitter handle.