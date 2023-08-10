PIA gets new CEO

KARACHI: Air Vice Marshal (retired) Muhammad Amir Hayat has been appointed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ARY News reported on Thursday.
According to PIA spokesperson, the appointment of Muhammad Amir Hayat has been made for a year. Earlier, the retired Air Vice Marshal was working as acting CEO of PIA.
The position of the CEO has been lying vacant after Air Marshal Arshad Malik completed his three-year tenure on April 25. Arshad Malik was appointed in October 2018.
The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. Sources told ARY News that Hashim Raza and Mazhar Uddin were also being considered for the PIA’s top slot.
The prime minister rejected the recommendation to appoint the PIA CEO for three years.