PIA inducts Airbus 320 in its fleet: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted Airbus 320 in its fleet after the plane landed at Islamabad International Airport today, ARY NEWS reported.

The details of the plane were shared by Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique from his Twitter handle. He shared that the plane was acquired on lease.

“The plane comprises of 170 seats and will begin its operations after Eid,” he said adding, three more plane will be added to PIA fleet in next couple of months.

PIA کے بیڑے میں اضافہ

ائیربس 320 اسلام آباد پہنچ گىئ

لیز پرحاصل شدہ ائیربس 170 نشستوں پر مشتمل اور4برس پہلے بناٸ گىئ

PIA کے انسگنیاکیساتھ عید کے بعد آپریشنز شروع ھونگے

مزید3 طیارے چندماہ میں PIAبیڑے کا حصہ بنیں

انشااللّٰہ نئے طیاروں کی شمولیت سےPIAکے آپریشن مزید ہموار ہونگے pic.twitter.com/H6d16C8DZ5 — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) April 29, 2022



Saad Rafique said that the induction of new planes will help in smoothly running PIA operations.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has recently launched the modern Airbus A-320 simulator for the training of pilots, refresher courses and air safety.

The PIA CEO Arshad Malik launched the modern Airbus A-320 simulator which is the first simulator of its kind in the entire region.

Arshad Malik said that the simulator complex is being established for the training of pilots in which Airbus A-320, Boeing 777 and jumbo jet simulators are available under one roof. He added that other airlines are also contacting the national airline for the training of their pilots.

He said that it takes usually many years to install the simulators but the PIA team completed its installation work within only five months.

