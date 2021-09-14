PIA inducts another airbus into its fleet

ISLAMABAD: In a move to expand flight operation and provide better facilities to its passengers, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted Airbus-330 aircraft into its fleet, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PIA recently has availed two Airbuses on lease via a tender. One of the Airbus has reached Islamabad, while another will reach Pakistan in a couple of days.

2017-made Airbus planes will replace the old aircraft of the PIA. The new airbuses are equipped with all standard level facilities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik said the new aircraft are aimed at expanding the fleed operations and thanked the efforts of the team.

Last month, an out-of-service ATR aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had fetched Rs8.3 million at auction.

The old plane parked at Gilgit airport was auctioned to a local scrap dealer. The plane’s engine and other parts were sold by weight, officials had said.

The auction was held in light of a report provided by the national airline’s engineering department.