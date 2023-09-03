PIA introduces connected flights to 16 cities in China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced connected flights between Pakistan and sixteen cities in China via Beijing in partnership with Air China.

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of China International Fair for Trade in Service in Beijing today, PIA Country Manager Bilal Afzal said that the passengers can also travel from sixteen cities in China to Islamabad by availing of this offer, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that PIA is currently operating one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday but working on a plan to add a new direct flight between the two countries.

The country manager said PIA offers a twenty percent discount for students with free baggage of eighty kilograms for economy class and one hundred kilograms for executive economy on flights between Pakistan and China.

He said that discounts on cargo from China to Pakistan and vice versa are also being offered and businessmen and traders can benefit from it.

In August, Air Vice Marshal (retired) Muhammad Amir Hayat had been appointed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

According to PIA spokesperson, the appointment of Muhammad Amir Hayat has been made for a year. Earlier, the retired Air Vice Marshal was working as acting CEO of PIA.

The position of the CEO has been lying vacant after Air Marshal Arshad Malik completed his three-year tenure on April 25. Arshad Malik was appointed in October 2018.