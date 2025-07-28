PIA launches cadet pilot program to address crew shortage

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a Cadet Pilot Program endeavoring to recruit 24 new pilots to reinforce its operational capacity and deal with an ongoing shortage of cockpit crew, ARY New reported.

As part of this project, selected candidates will be recruited for two years on contractual basis, with the prospect to start their flying careers with the national airline.

Applicants must have completed a minimum of 200 flying hours, along with a valid Commercial Pilot License (CPL) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As part of the program agreement, qualified candidates need to submit a financial bond worth $15,000, guaranteeing dedication and compliance with the airline operating protocols.

This move comes as PIA sustains its efforts to restore international routes, mainly in Europe and the UK.

In addition to the cadet pilot program, recruitment of 20 experienced commercial pilots in PIA is also being executed to meet instant operational demands.

For the PIA pilot recruitment, the airline has appealed candidates wishing to submit their applications to the HR department within 15 days of the announcement.

This recruitment drive is part of a previous advertisement for First Officer positions, which involved nearly 300 applicants, stressing the strong interest in aviation careers within Pakistan.

The PIA pilot recruitment initiative is a part of a larger plan to restore the airline’s fleet and resume direct flights to destinations such as Manchester, London, and Paris, using Boeing 777 aircraft.

With European operations resuming, the cadet pilot program is likely to play a crucial role in sustaining long-term growth and enhancing service quality.

