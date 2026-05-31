PIA launches post-Hajj flight operation to repatriate pilgrims

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has commenced its post-Hajj flight operation, with thousands of Pakistani pilgrims expected to return home over the coming weeks.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the repatriation programme began on 30 May and will continue until 30 June. During this period, the national carrier will operate flights from both Jeddah and Madinah to various cities across Pakistan.

The second post-Hajj flight, PK732, is scheduled to depart from Jeddah and arrive in Lahore today. Meanwhile, Karachi’s first returning Hajj flight, PK860, is expected to land at 7:25pm on 31 May.

PIA plans to operate a total of 213 flights as part of the month-long operation, facilitating the return of more than 53,000 pilgrims who travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The airline stated that all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for returning pilgrims.

According to the spokesperson, PIA’s Chief Executive Officer is personally overseeing the operation to ensure efficient coordination and high standards of service throughout the repatriation process.

The post-Hajj operation is one of the airline’s largest annual logistical undertakings and is aimed at ensuring the safe and timely return of pilgrims from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.