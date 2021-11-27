PIA releases schedule for Saudi Arabia flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced the resumption of direct flight operations to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom eased coronavirus-related restrictions, ARY News reported.

According to a schedule released by the national flag carrier, the PIA will operate 35 flights in a week for Saudi Arabia.

The flights would be operated to Saudi cities including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Al Qassim from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, said PIA spokesperson.

The spokesman, however, made it clear that the passengers departing will have to comply with a 5-day quarantine requirement in accordance with Saudi laws.

Meanwhile, the decision with regard to increasing the number of flights will be taken as per the demand of passengers, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia has allowed direct entry of travelers from Pakistan and multiple other countries starting from December 01 besides also allowing Umrah pilgrims from the country.

Read More: SAUDI ARABIA ALLOWS DIRECT FLIGHTS, UMRAH PILGRIMS FROM PAKISTAN

The announcement was made by Saudi state news outlets.

According to the Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia allowed direct entry of travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India starting from next Wednesday, December 1.

Furthermore, it was also announced by local media that Umrah has been resumed for the largest pilgrim sending countries including Indonesia, Pakistan, and India from the next month.

According to Saudi authorities, the passengers had to provide their COVID vaccination details prior to the travel besides also getting a booster shot from the Saudi-approved COVID vaccine.