Show-cause notice issued to PIA official for submitting ‘fake’ intermediate certificate

Karachi: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a show-cause notice to its Deputy Station Manager in Birmingham as his intermediate certificate was found to be ‘fake’, ARY News reported.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline had sent the educational documents of its Deputy Station Manager in Birmingham Javed Iqbal Bajwa to the relevant boards for verification.

The spokesperson said that after the verification, it was revealed that Javed Iqbal Bajwa’s intermediate certificate was fake.

The deputy station manager in Birmingham has been given seven days to provide a written response and proof of the authenticity of his certificate.

Read More: SC orders scrutiny of educational degrees of PIA employees

“Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action,” the show-cause notice added.

Earlier, the PIA issued a clarification over the arrest of its country manager in Bahrain for allegedly taking away pieces of luggage of passengers. The Pakistani embassy in Bahrain also described the matter as ‘based on misunderstanding’.

Read More: PIA country manager arrested in Bahrain

The PIA spokesman said that the national airline does not have an office at Bahrain airport. The spokesperson said that due to the absence of PIA office at Bahrain airports, the abundant bags were transferred to the PIA central office in the city.

“The lost bags are later delivered to the owners,” the PIA spokesman added.

The PIA spokesperson clarified that there was no criminal intent involved, and the issue was simply occurred due to absence of an office at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that taking away passengers’ belongings is a criminal offense under Bahrain’s airport laws.

According to PIA spokesperson, the airline sought legal assistance from the Pakistani embassy for the affected officer. Senior officers have been appointed to defend the case in court.

The PTI PIA country manager was arrested in Bahrain for allegedly taking away pieces of luggage of passengers.