PIA passenger’s condition deteriorates over delay in flight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger condition got deteriorated over delay in a flight from Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PIA flight from Lahore to Medina has been delayed for more than five hours.

The PIA passengers said that they had been on board the plane for last hour and the Air Conditioner had been turned off.

Upon passenger’s protest the pilot called a doctor on plane as one of the passenger’s condition deteriorated.

Earlier, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) halted the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) over non-payment of dues.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the fuel supply was suspended by the PSO at Lahore airport.

The national flag carrier had to face the outburst of Lahore to Madina PK-747 and PK 305 from Lahore to Karachi’s passengers after the delay in flights due to the non-availability of fuel.

The spokesperson said that PIA is in talks with the PSO and the delayed flights will take off soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the work on the restructuring plan of Pakistan International Airlines for privatization has been expedited.

As per details, the PIA administration sought applications from legal and corporate firms for the restructuring plan of the national flag carrier.

The Department of Contract Management has been directed to forward the applications by October 6.

The assets belonging to the national airline, including property, debts, aircraft, and employees, will be transferred to the new company and PIA will be presented to the investor as free from debt organization for privatization.