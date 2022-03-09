PIA passenger suffering cardiac arrest mid-flight declared ‘drama’

KARACHI: A passenger suffering cardiac arrest mid-air on Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight a day before turned out to be a drama with national flag carrier black-listing the traveller, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources at the Karachi airport, the Toronto-bound PIA flight was forced to return to Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after the passenger claimed to have suffered from cardiac arrest.

“The passenger was immediately rushed to a hospital after the landing, however, during medical examination, no evidence of cardiac arrest was found,” they said and added that all reports of the passenger identified as Syed Wasi, a dual national of Canada, were found to be normal.

The PIA spokesman has confirmed that the passenger was blacklisted by the national flag carrier after it had to suffer losses of Rs12.5 million owing to the entire drama from the passenger.

“The airline incurred losses of Rs12.5 million after it had to de-fuel the plane and had to land with only 100 tonnes in the fuel tank,” the spokesman said.

All about serving humanity, #PIA is all about services to our countrymen, what ever in line of our religion and moral obligation, it is there https://t.co/qqlOSNXYWz — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) March 8, 2022

