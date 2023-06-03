34.9 C
PIA plane impounded in Malaysia leaves for Islamabad

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) impounded airplane in Malaysia left for Islamabad as the local court of Kuala Lumpur ruled in favor of the national flag carrier over a lease dispute, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft which was ‘seized’ over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport is ready to fly back to Pakistan after the local court of Malaysia ruled in favor of PIA.

Sources revealed that, in a period of three days the lawyers of PIA managed to lift the court order and get Boeing 777 a green signal to depart from Kuala Lumpur Airport to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft was ‘seized’ over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday.

The Beoing 777 was acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on lease from Malaysia.

The plane with the BMH registration number was stopped for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport over payment of dues worth $4 million.

The company ‘seized’ the PIA plane after receiving the order from a local court after payment of dues.

