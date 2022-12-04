PIA plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Islamabad to Jeddah made emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after developing a ‘technical fault’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PIA flight PK-741 made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after developing a technical fault. After the technical fault, the pilot contacted the control tower and sought permission to land at Karachi airport.

The aircraft safely landed at the Karachi airport. The PIA administration said that the passengers were shifted to the lounge and the flight will fly to Jeddah at the earliest.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) spokesperson said in a statement that the technical fault of the aircraft was resolved. The engineers detected a fault in the aircraft’s backup system rear air turbine.

The technical fault could not be resolved in Jeddah. The PIA flight will take off again at 2:00 am tonight, the spokesperson added.

On December 2, a private airline flight from Karachi to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after it developed a “technical fault”.

According to sources within Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), flight, with more than 200 passengers on board including Umrah pilgrims, was en route to Jeddah from Karachi when the passenger jet developed a technical fault.

The pilot of flight contacted Air Traffic Controller Karachi and sought permission for an emergency landing at Karachi airport, according to CAA official.

The plane landed safely at the airport and the passengers were shifted to the transit lounge, sources said. Moreover, the CAA has launched an investigation into the emergency landing of a private airline plane at Karachi airport.

