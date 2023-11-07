PIA plane narrowly escape accident after hitting dog

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane narrowly escaped an accident after hitting a dog at Sialkot airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Dubai-bound flight narrowly escaped an accident when a dog suddenly came right infront of the PIA plane.

After take off the captain informed the control tower that the plane hit a dog but he said that no damage was reported.

The airport administration stated that body parts of a dead animal was found on the runway, however the airport manager has taken notice of the incident and show cause notice was also issued to the airside staff, bird shooter.

