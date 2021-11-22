PIA plane encounters technical fault ahead of landing at Sukkur airport   

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane encountered a technical fault in its landing gear ahead of its landing at the Sukkur Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources at the Sukkur airport, a PIA flight, PK-536, flew from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and had to land at the Sukkur airport when it encountered a technical fault before the landing.

“The plane took two rounds mid-air before its landing gear got functional, enabling it to land safely at the airport,” they said.

The sources further shared that the air traffic controller has ordered to ground the plane after a fault in its landing gear was not identified before the plane took off.

On November 16, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad developed a technical fault before taking off for its destination.

The passengers of the PIA’s Karachi-Islamabad flight faced a delay in departure for more than 1.5 hours following the aircraft’s technical fault.

Airport sources said that the flight is likely to depart for Islamabad at 5:30 pm now and the engineers are currently repairing the aircraft. Sources added that the flight will be cleared to take off after the clearance of the technical fault.

The PIA spokesperson said the technical team could not zero in on the issue and thus it could not be resolved. Now they have arranged for a substitute plane to fly the passengers, PIA spox said.

The substitute flight will take off 1230 tonight for Islamabad, he added.

