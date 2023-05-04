PIA plane uses Indian airspace owing to torrential rain in Lahore

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Dammam-Lahore flight has used Indian airspace after facing an emergency situation owing to torrential rains in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that a PIA flight number PK-248 cannot land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore due to torrential rains. The pilot of the aircraft used Indian airspace while turning the flight towards Multan.

The PIA pilot informed the Indian civil aviation authority regarding the emergency situation. Later, the Indian aviation authority permitted the PIA aircraft to use its airspace.

The flight was bound to fly over the Indian city Firozpur while diverting to Multan city. Later, the plane safely landed at Multan airport.

In March, a Doha-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after, a man passed away while flying mid-flight.

The CAA spokesperson confirmed that a flight of Indian airlines was going to Dubai from New Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The Indian pilot emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

However, a Nigerian passenger named Abdullah,60, passed away before the landing of the flight. The doctors of the CAA and NIH issued the death certificate of the passenger.

