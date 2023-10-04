PIA planes lease dispute: High-level delegation to visit Indonesia

KARACHI: The federal government has decided to intervene in the leasing dispute of two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) A320 planes stuck in Indonesia for two years, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government has decided to intervene in the matter after the PIA management failed to resolve the leasing dispute of its two planes parked in Jakarta – the capital of Indonesia for two years.

A high-level delegation headed by the secretary aviation will be sent to Indonesia on Sunday to hold talks with the leasing company AirAsia. PIA CEO and Director Engineering will also be part of the high-level delegation.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed the forthcoming visit of the aviation secretary-led delegation to Indonesia to resolve the two aircraft leasing dispute with AirAsia.

The spokesperson said that two Airbus 320 planes of the national flag carrier have been parked in Jakarta since September 2021 due to a leasing dispute. It added that the airline wanted to buy the aircraft by spending $30 million for overhauling.

It emerged that the leasing company had earlier agreed to sell the planes but it withdrew the decision. The high-level delegation will hold negotiations with the leasing company for the two PIA aircraft.

The spokesperson said that the planes were parked in Jakarta as per the aircraft delivery plan finalised with the company.