PIA planes to bring over two million Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan

KARACHI: An aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will bring more than two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson said that two Boeing 777 aircraft will arrive in Pakistan from Beijing on Saturday morning (today) with more than two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

It added more than 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been brought to Pakistan through over 10 flights of the national carrier.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 64,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine had reached Pakistan.

The American vaccine had arrived in Islamabad onboard a foreign airline’s flight, the sources said.

Pakistan had signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for procurement of 13 million doses of the vaccine. 100,000 doses of the vaccine had arrived in Islamabad last month.

The American vaccine would be administered to people with chronic diseases and weak immunity. People travelling abroad will also get the Pfizer shot.

It is worth mentioning that the Government of Pakistan aims to vaccinate as many as 80 million citizens against the coronavirus by December-end. The arrival of more doses of Covid-19 vaccines will help the country ramp up vaccination.