PIA planes suffered 66 bird-hit incident this year: spox

KARACHI: As many as 66 incidents of birds hitting Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes have been reported across the country this year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

National and foreign airlines faced financial loss due to bird strikes on aircraft inside Pakistan’s airspace followed by lack of cleanliness and delay in installation of the bird control system at airports.

Talking to ARY News programme’ Bakhabar Savera, PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said so far 66 cases of birds hitting PIA planes have been reported as most of the people use to feed the birds in adjoining areas of the airports.

“A system needed to be installed to save planes from bird strikes.”

Also Read: Istanbul-bound plane suffers bird strike at Lahore airport

On Sunday, a Karachi-bound aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped an accident, said sources

The sources at the airport had said the aircraft travelling from Sharjah to Karachi suffered a bird strike but the pilot of the plane managed to land it safely at Jinnah International Airport.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!