PIA praises pilot for dealing with crisis-like situation at Kabul airport

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has praised Captain Maqsood Bajrani for bringing a PIA flight from Kabul during a crisis-like situation on Sunday.

In a letter issued by the PIA administration, the pilot and crew were appreciated for their heroic rescue of the countrymen from the Kabul airport.

In a crisis situation, the staff discharged their duties efficiently, the letter read and add use of understanding, experience and skills is a sign of a real professional

It is to be noted that Captain Bajrani of Airbus A320 was waiting to get clearance from Air Traffic Control when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. “Take your own decision,” one of the cabin crew said following which Captain Bajrani of PIA flight PK6252 chose to take off for Islamabad.

While emergency had been declared at the airport as thick black smoke emitting from the surrounding hills could be seen from the plane, the PIA Airbus A320 was kept on hold.

A crew member said the captain promptly decided to take off after making a surprise announcement that they were ready to take off for Islamabad. She said soon afterwards the plane started moving with high speed to take off, it was because the captain was following two fighter planes running ahead of the PIA plane as he thought it better to follow them.

The crew took a sigh of relief when the captain informed them that they had entered into the territory of Pakistan. The plane landed at Islamabad International Airport at about 7.10pm on Sunday.