web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 1, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PIA privatisation to ‘complete’ by THIS month

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The privatisation of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to complete by November 2025, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to source, the government of Pakistan is planning to sell fifty percent shares of the national airline.

Sources further revealed that domestic and international groups have shown interest in buying PIA shares.

It is important to mention here that the value of Class B shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Holding Company witnessed an extraordinary increase.

Read more: Govt moves ahead with PIA privatization, issues official advertisement

PIA Holding Company’s shares crossed the Rs22,000 mark per share — a rise of over Rs 18,000 within just one month. The unexpected surge has drawn the attention of regulatory authorities.

In response to a notice from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the PIA management submitted a formal reply stating that they are unaware of any developments or information that could justify such a sharp rise in share value.

Both the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the PSX have formally sought an explanation from PIA, as the spike in share prices has raised questions about possible speculative activity or undisclosed corporate actions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.