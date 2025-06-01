PIA privatisation to ‘complete’ by THIS month

ISLAMABAD: The privatisation of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to complete by November 2025, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to source, the government of Pakistan is planning to sell fifty percent shares of the national airline.

Sources further revealed that domestic and international groups have shown interest in buying PIA shares.

It is important to mention here that the value of Class B shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Holding Company witnessed an extraordinary increase.

Read more: Govt moves ahead with PIA privatization, issues official advertisement

PIA Holding Company’s shares crossed the Rs22,000 mark per share — a rise of over Rs 18,000 within just one month. The unexpected surge has drawn the attention of regulatory authorities.

In response to a notice from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the PIA management submitted a formal reply stating that they are unaware of any developments or information that could justify such a sharp rise in share value.

Both the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the PSX have formally sought an explanation from PIA, as the spike in share prices has raised questions about possible speculative activity or undisclosed corporate actions.