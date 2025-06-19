Privatization commission decides against extending PIA bidding deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Privatization Commission of Pakistan has decided not to extend the deadline for submitting bids for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

The commission has decided to keep final date set for June 19, 2025, according to an official statement.

The Privatization Commission of Pakistan has received Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from eight companies for PIA’s privatization. As of now, applications from five companies have been submitted, the statement added.

This development follows the government’s renewed push to privatize the national flag carrier. The privatization (PIA) is likely to complete by November 2025,

According to sources, the government of Pakistan is planning to sell fifty percent shares of the national airline. Sources further revealed that domestic and international groups have shown interest in buying PIA shares.

It is important to mention here that the value of Class B shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Holding Company witnessed an extraordinary increase.

PIA Holding Company’s shares crossed the Rs22,000 mark per share — a rise of over Rs 18,000 within just one month. The unexpected surge has drawn the attention of regulatory authorities.

In response to a notice from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the PIA management submitted a formal reply stating that they are unaware of any developments or information that could justify such a sharp rise in share value.