PIA privatization: Police arrests two union officials in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unexpected development, two officials of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) People’s Unity CBA were apprehended by the police during a raid at a PIA booking office, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the local police conducted a raid at the PIA booking office and apprehended the Vice President of PIA People’s Unity CBA, Zameer Chandio, and Senior Vice President, Ashraf.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Action Committee of Employees staged protests outside PIA’s offices nationwide, opposing the decision regarding the privatization of the national flag carrier.

The protestors stated that all the booking offices of PIA will remain closed as part of the protest until their demands are met.

READ: PIA booking offices to remain closed today

The protestors further maintained that, under no circumstances they would allow to process the privatization of the national airline.

In response to the arrests, employees chant slogans in protest against what they perceived as an unjust action against PIACBA officials.

The situation remains tense as protesters await resolution on their demands and the release of the arrested officials.

It is worth mentioning here that the PIA administration had registered an FIR against more than 250 protesting PIACBA officials and employees.