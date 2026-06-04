ISLAMABAD: Twelve domestic and international properties owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be transferred to the successful private consortium as part of the airline’s privatization process, according to official documents.

Details of the assets included in the transaction have surfaced, revealing that a total of 12 properties—located both in Pakistan and abroad—form part of the planned sale under the government’s broader restructuring and privatization initiative.

The documents show that several overseas assets have been included in the deal, including residential and commercial properties in the United States, the Netherlands, and India.

According to the valuation reports, PIA’s residential property in the United States has been valued at $1.935 million.

In Amsterdam, the airline’s sales office has been valued at €2.105 million, while the residence of the country manager has been assessed at €767,000.

In India, a residential property has been valued at Rs112.5 million, while PIA’s sales office in New Delhi is worth more than Rs121.9 million.

Among the domestic assets included in the privatization package, the Islamabad sales office has been valued at Rs2.68 billion, the Rawalpindi booking office at Rs2.55 billion, and the Peshawar sales office at Rs5.56 billion.

The sales office building in Quetta has been valued at approximately Rs916 million, according to the documents.

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