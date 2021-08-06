PIA rebuts reports of banning mineral water supply on domestic flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has refuted the reports of cutting off the supply of mineral water bottles on domestic flights.

The news was circulating on social networking sites and other online platforms that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cut off the supply of mineral water on board.

On the social networking site, users shared a statement issued by PIA in which the word ‘uplift’ was creating some ambiguity.

Now PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan has vehemently denied that the national flag-carrier has cut off the supply of mineral water on board.

He said that in the notice issued by the PIA, the word ‘uplift’ was used for the supply of mineral water on board, which was taken as ‘terminating the supply’ which is a completely wrong misunderstanding.

A PIA spokesman said: “The supply of water on board the ship continues. Bottles of water will be available in the pockets of all passengers’ seats.