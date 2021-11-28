PIA refutes report on Boeing 777 being grounded

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday refuted the reports stating that it has grounded one of its Boeing 777 aircraft due to fault.

PIA spokesperson in a statement rejected the reports and stated that the plane is stationed at one of its long storage facilities for the last 19 months, however it has not malfunctioned and is ready to be of service whenever needed.

Because of regulations in light of the COVID-19, the use of Boeing aircraft was not as frequent. The aircraft will soon be used again as soon as the regulations are lifted.

The use of the Boeing aircraft will increase as soon as the Saudi airspace is open for flight operations.

Read more: PIA releases schedule for Saudi Arabia flights

On Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced the resumption of direct flight operations to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom eased coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to a schedule released by the national flag carrier, the PIA will operate 35 flights in a week for Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman, however, made it clear that the passengers departing will have to comply with a 5-day quarantine requirement in accordance with Saudi laws.

