PIA regains 14 Heathrow airport slots

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has regained 14 slots at London’s Heathrow Airport that had previously been allocated to foreign airlines following restrictions on the national carrier’s UK operations.

The return of the slots is expected to enable PIA to expand its flight operations between Pakistan and London, with an increase in services planned under the winter schedule beginning in October.

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According to sources, PIA’s weekly flights from Islamabad to London are likely to increase from three to five, while flights from Lahore to London are expected to rise from one to two per week.

The restoration of the Heathrow slots is also expected to strengthen connectivity from Karachi and Sialkot to London through connecting flights.

The development is likely to provide PIA with greater operational capacity in the UK market and improve air connectivity between Pakistan and Britain.

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In 2022, Pakistan International Airlines were given seven of its landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport — one of the world’s most important and busiest airports — to two foreign airlines.

According to details, PIA allowed six flight slots at London Heathrow Airport to Turkish Airlines, while it gave one slot to Kuwait Airways for a period of six months. After the ban on Pakistan International Airlines flights by the European Union, PIA has entered into an agreement with foreign airlines for landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport.