PIA resumes direct Dubai-Skardu flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announded the resumption of direct flights from Dubai to Skardu starting Friday, May 30, 2025.

“To mark the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the PIA office in Dubai, attended by H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General. The event also welcomed members of a foreign tourist group traveling on the inaugural flight, underscoring the growing interest in Pakistan’s scenic northern areas,” a press statement issued here read.

Regional Manager Sarmad Aizaz and his team hosted the event, celebrating this significant step toward boosting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

PIA announces direct flights From Lahore to Baku

Earlier, the national airline had announced a direct flight operation from Lahore to Paris starting from June 18.

The weekly flight will operate from Lahore to Paris, according to PIA management. The PIA is already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris.

According to PIA, the new route is expected to provide travel convenience to passengers while also boosting foreign exchange earnings.

