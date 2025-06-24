PIA resumes flights to Gulf states

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday resumed flight operations to Gulf countries following the enforcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, as per US President Donald Trump.

On Monday night, PIA announced a temporary suspension of flights to several Gulf countries as a precautionary measure in light of the escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

“The safety of our passengers remains our top priority,” the PIA spokesperson said. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations, but these steps are necessary under the current circumstances.”

PIA assured that flights would resume once the regional situation returns to normal.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reported delays ranging from 4 to 13 hours on flights to various Gulf countries. Across major airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, a total of 55 flights have been delayed.

Earlier, The national air carrier of Pakistan started a special operation to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Iran amid Israel-Iran conflict.

A PIA aircraft departed from Peshawar to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Tuesday evening to facilitate the evacuation.

With the assistance of the Pakistani embassy, 150 Pakistanis were transported from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

These individuals, who were stuck due to the closure of Iranian airspace, will be flown back to their homeland via a special PIA flight from Ashgabat.