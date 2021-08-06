PIA resumes Quetta-Peshawar biweekly operation after 12 years

QUETTA: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has resumed its Quetta to Peshawar operation which will see two two-way flights every week, ARY News reported Friday.

The resumption of Quetta-Peshawar flight operation is the result of joint efforts by all stakeholders, said parliamentary information secretary of Balochistan Bushra Rind.

Chairing the ceremony to announce the development today, the parliamentary information secretary of Balochistan said this will encourage the tourism in the country, facilitate travel and help trade.

The two two-way flights will take off on Tuesday and Friday each.

Domestic flights barred to serve meals once again as Covid numbers soar

Earlier in a aviation department development yesterday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the domestic flights will not serve meals to passengers as the Covid cases have surged once again in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

This is being done in the interest of people and in the backdrop of surging Covid numbers in the country, aviation regulator CAA said in a notification out today.

The condition of Covid vaccination certificate ahead of boarding the flights remains intact, the CAA notification said.

It added that all the SOPs and restrictions rolled out earlier are to remain in place with this one addition that there will no more be meal serving in the flights.

The regulator had lifted the ban from serving packed meals to the passengers just late last month after an erstwhile ban of over eight months.