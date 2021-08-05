Domestic flights barred to serve meals once again as Covid numbers soar

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Thursday said the domestic flights will not serve meals to passengers as the Covid cases have surged once again in the fourth wave of the pandemic, ARY News reported.

This is being done in the interest of people and in the backdrop of surging Covid numbers in the country, aviation regulator CAA said in a notification out today.

The condition of Covid vaccination certificate ahead of boarding the flights remains intact, the CAA notification said.

It added that all the SOPs and restrictions rolled out earlier are to remain in place with this one addition that there will no more be meal serving in the flights.

The regulator had lifted the ban from serving packed meals to the passengers just late last month after an erstwhile ban of over eight months.

The CAA allowed had on July 19 the flights operating domestically to serve packed meals to their passengers in a new development amid Covid times.

It released updated directives noting Covid SOPs allowing for flights to serve food to the passengers which had been barred since November last year during high Covid incidence.

In the notification, wherein adherence to SOPs has been stressed, the aviation authority noted that hitherto new SOPs will be applicable until October 31.

Pakistan reports 5,661 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate soars to 9.06pc

Relevant to note that Pakistan reported 5,661 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, making it the highest single-day number in last three months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,053,660, including 952,616 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 9.06 per cent.