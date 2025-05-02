PIA revises allowances for regular pilots

KARACHI: The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a notification announcing revisions to the allowance structure for its regular pilots, effective from April 8, 2025.

According to the official notification, a monthly budgetary increase of Rs300 million has been approved to accommodate the new pilot allowances.

One of the key changes includes an increase in guaranteed flying hours from 50 to 73 hours per month.

However, to qualify for the guaranteed flying allowance, pilots will now be required to complete a minimum of 60 actual flying hours per month.

The notification also stated the formation of a monitoring team comprising the Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Information Officer, and Chief of Flight Operations.

The team will review monthly rosters and flight scheduling to assess performance and compliance.

Furthermore, the airline has introduced a disciplinary clause: pilots who refuse assigned rostered flights without valid reasons will face penalties.

The revised structure is part of PIA’s broader efforts to improve operational efficiency, discipline, and financial planning amid ongoing reforms in the aviation sector.

On April 7, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a recruitment drive to address the shortage of pilots and cabin crew within the airline.

The airline has released advertisements regarding the recruitment drive to get applications for 20 pilots and 40 cabin crew members.

