PIA selects new chief IT officer as restructuring efforts continue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalized the appointment of its new Chief Information Technology Officer (CIO) as part of the national carrier’s ongoing administrative reforms and restructuring process.

According to sources, the PIA management has completed the selection process for the key position, with the newly appointed chief IT officer expected to join the airline and assume responsibilities in September.

The appointment is part of a broader effort by PIA management to strengthen its organizational structure and improve operational and administrative efficiency through the induction of professionals in key positions.

Meanwhile, the process of appointing PIA’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has also entered its final stage.

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Sources said interviews with several industry professionals possessing extensive experience in commercial aviation have been completed for the top position. The airline is expected to formally announce the name of its new CEO soon.

The latest appointments are expected to play a key role in PIA’s ongoing restructuring efforts and its plans to enhance management, technology and operational capabilities.